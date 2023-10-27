 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Phillies fall in Game 7, a really good season is over.

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 10/27/2023

Ugh, the World Series starts tonight, doesn’t it?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The World Series starts tonight and I’m not sure I could be less interested. Maybe it’s the malaise that comes from having been so close to watching the Phillies participate, but I’m just not sure how much of it I’ll actually watch.

Looking at the two teams, it’s similar to the NLCS. The Rangers should win this series pretty easily since their offense is also hot and a tad more diverse than what the Phillies could do. They’re better than Arizona almost all around the field.....but look at what just happened in Philadelphia. That talent difference didn’t matter. Arizona came in and still won that series. That’s why I’m taking Arizona in seven. For no other reason than I’m not picking against them anymore.

On to the links,

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...