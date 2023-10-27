Rise and Phight: 10/27/2023

The World Series starts tonight and I’m not sure I could be less interested. Maybe it’s the malaise that comes from having been so close to watching the Phillies participate, but I’m just not sure how much of it I’ll actually watch.

Looking at the two teams, it’s similar to the NLCS. The Rangers should win this series pretty easily since their offense is also hot and a tad more diverse than what the Phillies could do. They’re better than Arizona almost all around the field.....but look at what just happened in Philadelphia. That talent difference didn’t matter. Arizona came in and still won that series. That’s why I’m taking Arizona in seven. For no other reason than I’m not picking against them anymore.

