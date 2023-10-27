Rise and Phight: 10/27/2023

The World Series starts tonight and I’m not sure I could be less interested. Maybe it’s the malaise that comes from having been so close to watching the Phillies participate, but I’m just not sure how much of it I’ll actually watch.
Looking at the two teams, it’s similar to the NLCS. The Rangers should win this series pretty easily since their offense is also hot and a tad more diverse than what the Phillies could do. They’re better than Arizona almost all around the field.....but look at what just happened in Philadelphia. That talent difference didn’t matter. Arizona came in and still won that series. That’s why I’m taking Arizona in seven. For no other reason than I’m not picking against them anymore.
On to the links,
Phillies news:
- Questions that surround Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos will determine how the roster is reshaped for 2024.
- Doesn’t look like Johan Rojas will simply be handed the center fielder’s job next season, that he’ll have to earn it.
- Here is another person giving three reasons why the Phillies lost the NLCS.
MLB news:
- I forgot that there is a challenge to baseball’s antitrust exemption in the court system. How will it end?
- Some candidates are already emerging to land the managerial opening that is in San Diego in light of Bob Melvin bolting to San Francisco.
- The Guardians are also looking to bring in some names in interview for their opening as the manager.
