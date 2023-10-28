Weekend open thread

Howdy folks!

Today and tomorrow, we’re going to have this as an open thread. The good folks here at The Good Phight have worked hard this season, so we’re going to give them the weekends off. The plan for the rest of the offseason is to use this thread for you to talk about baseball-ish topics while there isn’t much happening that is Phillies-centric. We’ll have content as it becomes available, but for this weekend, the focus of the baseball world will be on the World Series.

So - let’s talk about it!