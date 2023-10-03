Rise and Phight: 10/3/2023

The day we are waiting for is finally here. The Marlins are in Philadelphia and get to experience playoff baseball during a full season for the first time in a while.
While we had our preview yesterday, my two cents are this: this series boils down to Aaron Nola and the Phillies’ right handed bats. While Miami does match up well with Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler, that is a game the Phillies should win. The key is what version of Nola will the team get in game two. If they get good Nola, this series is likely over in two games. If they get bad Nola, well, we all might be biting nails come Thursday night.
On the offensive side, you’ll probably hear a lot about Luzardo and the left-handed relievers Miami can throw at the lefty bats the Phillies have. This is where the righty bats of the Phillies - Castellanos, Realmuto, Bohm and Wilson - come into play. They have to hit. Something I believe they will do.
The games might be closer than many people feel they should be, but I’m still picking Phillies in two.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A position by position comparison between the Marlins and Phillies? Sure why not.
- The last time Zack Wheeler was on a playoff mound, he was a bit disappointing. He’s glad for a shot at some redemption.
- You know you’re looking for some predictions about the series. How about this one from The Athletic.
- Aaron Nola is a wild card this postseason. How is he feeling in the days before his game two start?
- Nick Castellanos thought he was going to be on the Marlins at one point. Now he’s a Phillie and he’s loving it.
MLB news:
- The inside story about how the Mets moved on from Buck Showalter makes you feel a little differently about how David Stearns does business.
- Here are a bunch more predictions about how the playoffs will go.
- Yikes. The Brewers were kind of a darkhorse pennant contender with their pitching, but that pitching took a monstrous hit yesterday and put a damper on their title hopes.
- Gabe Kapler wasn’t fired because the players didn’t like him. He was fired because ownership wanted him out.
