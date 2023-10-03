Rise and Phight: 10/3/2023

The day we are waiting for is finally here. The Marlins are in Philadelphia and get to experience playoff baseball during a full season for the first time in a while.

While we had our preview yesterday, my two cents are this: this series boils down to Aaron Nola and the Phillies’ right handed bats. While Miami does match up well with Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler, that is a game the Phillies should win. The key is what version of Nola will the team get in game two. If they get good Nola, this series is likely over in two games. If they get bad Nola, well, we all might be biting nails come Thursday night.

On the offensive side, you’ll probably hear a lot about Luzardo and the left-handed relievers Miami can throw at the lefty bats the Phillies have. This is where the righty bats of the Phillies - Castellanos, Realmuto, Bohm and Wilson - come into play. They have to hit. Something I believe they will do.

The games might be closer than many people feel they should be, but I’m still picking Phillies in two.

