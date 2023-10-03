 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News NLWC Game 1: Marlins at Phillies, 10/3, 8:08 PM (ESPN)

Gamethread: NLWC Game 1 - Marlins at Phillies

Red October is finally here

By Mike.Becker
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve made it, fam. There’s playoff baseball tonight at the Bank. Here’s the starting lineup for the Phillies:

After talk of Weston Wilson getting the start in left field, Christian Pache instead enters the lineup and bats eighth. Otherwise, no surprises here.

For the Marlins:

Let’s go.

