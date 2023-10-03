Gamethread: NLWC Game 1 - Marlins at Phillies

We’ve made it, fam. There’s playoff baseball tonight at the Bank. Here’s the starting lineup for the Phillies:
Is it 8:08 p.m. yet? #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 3, 2023
: @espn
: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/wl1Cb50XwA
After talk of Weston Wilson getting the start in left field, Christian Pache instead enters the lineup and bats eighth. Otherwise, no surprises here.
For the Marlins:
We have a very important date tonight.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2023
: @espn
: @FoxSports940
⏰: 8:08PM ET pic.twitter.com/Xi08iFS0UR
Let’s go.
Loading comments...