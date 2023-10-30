Phillies 2023 Year in Review

Where we recap all the highs and lows this lovable band miscreants brought us

Another year, another run through the league to ultimately come up wanting more. A year after making it to the World Series, the Phillies came up short of that round by falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. While it might be a disappointing season to some, there were plenty of moments to remember from the 2023 season.

In this stream, we’ll be taking a look at a lot of things. Among them:

reports cards for every player that put on the red pinstripes this season

several pieces highlighting different parts of the season

ideas for how to get the Phillies to be able to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy

lots more thinkpieces

This will be your one stop shop for all things that have to do with the Phillies in 2023. We’ll look back before we move ahead and start to look forward. Check back here often to see what we’re adding.