Rise and Phight: 10/30/2023

So now we enter the part of the offseason where we just wait for rumors and more rumors. The World Series sits tied at a game apiece, but for those out of it, they look for ways to improve for 2024 and beyond. That means wishcasting players onto the roster.
If there was one player you wanted to join the Phillies next season via trade or free agency, who would it be?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Aaron Nola promises to be the hot topic on the market this offseason, but what if he leaves? Who is available for the Phillies to grab on the trade market?
- Turns out, the Diamondbacks had a blueprint to beat the Phillies. They have some work to do this offseason.
MLB news:
- This World Series is actually pretty exciting. Of course, that’s what I hear since I haven’t watched a pitch.
- It’s actually incredible how many historic moments Dusty Baker has been a part of in MLB history.
- Is it possible that to avoid the “too many turns through the order” penalty, teams have set themselves up for a brand new kind of penalty?
- Speaking of penalties, is it also possible that the A’s move to Las Vegas could run into an issue soon?
- Hmm, this Tyler Glasnow thing could be worth keeping an eye on.
