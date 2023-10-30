 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 10/30/2023

Is there still baseball being played?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Six Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

So now we enter the part of the offseason where we just wait for rumors and more rumors. The World Series sits tied at a game apiece, but for those out of it, they look for ways to improve for 2024 and beyond. That means wishcasting players onto the roster.

If there was one player you wanted to join the Phillies next season via trade or free agency, who would it be?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...