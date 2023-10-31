Rise and Phight: 10/31/2023

Last night was supposed to be game three of the World Series in Philadelphia. Of course, that game happened in Phoenix, but it’s still difficult to comprehend that the Phillies lost.
I’ll get over it one day. I guess.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If you believe this, the Phillies have no hope next year because they don’t think they’re that far away.
- Keeping up their series about the 2008 Phillies, a profile about Brett Myers, now a baseball dad.
- The offseason is here and while the money isn’t your money, money is going to be a factor in the team’s decisions.
- Fangraphs does these managerial report cards when teams get bounced from the playoffs and yesterday, it was Rob Thomson’s turn.
