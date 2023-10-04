Rise and Phight: 10/4/23

Ah yes, Red October is indeed back and Tuesday night did not disappoint. Zack Wheeler was simply phenomenal and the bats did their job. Jose Alvarado looked as dominant as ever, while Jeff Hoffman and Craig Kimbrel slammed the door.

Braxton Garrett vs. Aaron Nola is set for tonight’s win and advance game for the Phillies. The fish are looking to keep their season alive, however the Phillies handle Garrett well.

Don’t expect the Marlins to go down without a fight, they’re a stingy group. Let’s take a look at today’s links.

Phillies news:

There’s plenty of reasons to think the Phillies can replicate last season's success and maybe even win the whole thing.

Once again, the Philadelphia crowd at Citizen’s Bank Park is a factor and the players are taking notice.

CBP has plenty of fun food to offer this Postseason including the Schwarburger?

MLB News