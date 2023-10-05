 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies sweep NLWC, NLDS begins 6 PM Saturday in Atlanta

Rise and Phight: 10/5/2023

Do we really have to wait until Saturday?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Wildcard-Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The wild card round is done. All four series are over, ending in sweeps that a few saw coming, but maybe not the same teams. The Phillies? Sure, but the Rangers? The Diamondbacks? Don’t know about that.

Now we wait to see the start times for the games in Atlanta, which should be....raucous.

On to the links.

