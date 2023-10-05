Rise and Phight: 10/5/2023

The wild card round is done. All four series are over, ending in sweeps that a few saw coming, but maybe not the same teams. The Phillies? Sure, but the Rangers? The Diamondbacks? Don’t know about that.
Now we wait to see the start times for the games in Atlanta, which should be....raucous.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Dusty Wathan had a better second game than he had a first one. Rob Thomson still trusts him.
- It’s possible that the first pitch Rhys Hoskins threw out in game one might be the final thing he does in a Phillies uniform.
- Congratulations, Phillies! You won the wild card round - now you get to face a juggernaut in the NLDS.
MLB news:
- Here are some takeaways from the wild card, a spectacularly short round of playoff games.
- Jerry DiPoto spoke to the media and boy howdy has that not gone over well at all. Maybe don’t worry about sustaining success and worry about having it.
- Expansion is coming and Raleigh has been one of the cities making overtures to MLB to get a team.
- The Padres will have both A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin steering the ship in 2024.
- Max Scherzer threw another bullpen session and is looking good enough to maybe be a part of the playoffs.
