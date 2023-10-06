 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 10/6/2023

Another day without baseball? Good lord

By Ethan Witte
Still no baseball today, which seems very weird. The schedule has come out for the next round of playoffs, revealing that the Phillies and Braves will have a day off in between the first two games, then another day off, then games three and four in Philadelphia. A weird scheduling quirk that seemingly benefits both teams. The starter for game one can come back pretty quickly for game four, which helps the Phillies in this case, the Braves and Spencer Strider even more so.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

