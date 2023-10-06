Rise and Phight: 10/6/2023

Still no baseball today, which seems very weird. The schedule has come out for the next round of playoffs, revealing that the Phillies and Braves will have a day off in between the first two games, then another day off, then games three and four in Philadelphia. A weird scheduling quirk that seemingly benefits both teams. The starter for game one can come back pretty quickly for game four, which helps the Phillies in this case, the Braves and Spencer Strider even more so.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Weston Wilson and his wife needed somewhere to stay in the playoffs. Hello, Nick Castellanos’ house.
- Is Phillies-Braves the new “best rivalry” in the game right now? We’ll find out during round two.
- Bryson Stott has been growing as a hitter this year. The grand slam proved that growth has been obvious.
MLB news:
- Billy Eppler resigned earlier yesterday to give the Mets a clean slate. Until it came out he’s under investigation.
- Brandon Belt might be done with baseball after the Blue Jays were eliminated.
- Buck Showalter was only just recently let go by the Mets, but he seems to want to get right back into the game in Anaheim.
