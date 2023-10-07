Rise and Phight: 10/7/2023

Well, we finally made it.
Today is game one of the NLDS and it’s going to be exciting. Ranger Suarez, as expected, goes to the bump for the Phillies and will be opposed by Spencer Strider. The Phillies have a tall task ahead of them, but also have the team to take down the juggernaut. It’ll be difficult, but with their bullpen and ability to start Zack Wheeler twice in the series if it goes the full five games, they have a shot. My prediction: Phillies in five.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- How about a position by position breakdown for this series with an interesting prediction at the end?
- Johan Rojas wasn’t supposed to stick in Philadelphia, but he made sure that that was going to happen.
MLB news:
- Teams were actually slightly worse this year in challenging close plays.
- The road to the playoffs was difficult this year for the Marlins, but the road next year just got really difficult with Sandy Alcantara getting Tommy John surgery.
- The Mets might be in some trouble regarding their usage of the injured list this....and it might go to the top.
- Finally, predictions for all of the series during the division round.
