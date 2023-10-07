 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 10/7/2023

Here we go...

By Ethan Witte
Well, we finally made it.

Today is game one of the NLDS and it’s going to be exciting. Ranger Suarez, as expected, goes to the bump for the Phillies and will be opposed by Spencer Strider. The Phillies have a tall task ahead of them, but also have the team to take down the juggernaut. It’ll be difficult, but with their bullpen and ability to start Zack Wheeler twice in the series if it goes the full five games, they have a shot. My prediction: Phillies in five.

On to the links.

