Rise and Phight: 10/8/2023

Now they gotta think about it

By Ethan Witte
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Man, I’m still having trouble getting over that win. Rob Thomson was brilliant, the pitching he used was excellent and now the Phillies have a chance to head back to Philadelphia up 2-0 in the series.

The gameplan that they used against Spencer Strider - swing at the first hittable fastball you see, steal like crazy - is likely going to be used by the Braves against Wheeler, so it’s the hope he has his good sweeper, but for now, let’s just relish in the game one win. It was big.

On to the links.

