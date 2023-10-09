 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Phillies up 1-0 in NLDS

Rise and Phight: 10/9/2023

This is a big one

By Ethan Witte
Today is kind of a big day, no? Imagine being able to put the Braves down 2-0 in this series. They would have to come back to Philadelphia and try to win two in the greatest playoff environment for the home team that there is. A tall order for sure.

But let’s also be careful with assuming this game is in hand already. The Braves are very good and have beaten tonight’s starter Zack Wheeler already this season. The odds of their beating him again are just as good as they are that he dominates them. It’s going to be a fascinating game to watch.

