Rise and Phight: 11/1/2023

The calendar has shifted, moving away from the October to the November doldrums. The World Series will be over in a bit, sending baseball to the backburner of the sports world until the Shohei rumors start to swirl. Honestly, anything about Ohtani and Juan Soto are doing to dominate the headlines this offseason. It’s just hard to believe we’re already in November.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Cole Hamels came from a beach to professional baseball, then ended his career as a professional on a beach in NJ.
- We’ve seen this before, but Johan Rojas won’t just be handed the center fielder’s job next season.
- There are a few updates here about the improvements to the Clearwater complex.
MLB news:
- Well, one way to reduce pitcher injuries is to....reduce the number of pitchers?
- Texas suffered a big double barrel blow to their roster for the World Series, but it didn’t matter too much last night.
- The Athletics are receiving some pushback from the teachers of Nevada, enough to make Rob Manfred a bit nervous.
Loading comments...