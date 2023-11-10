Rise and Phight: 11/10/2023

A case of the doo-doos spread throughout the general manager’s meetings in Arizona, ending the gathering prematurely. Personally, I find it to be hilarious that it happened, but I am a child when it comes to that kind of humor.
- In what shouldn’t be surprising news, the Phillies are open to moving Nick Castellanos in the right deal.
- Bryce Harper has another piece of hardware to add to his collection, nabbing his third Silver Slugger award.
- Yes, friends, as John Stolnis writes, the Hoskins Era is over.
- Somehow, the news of Bryce Harper remaining at first base for the Phillies affects the Red Sox’ offseason plans.
- The Tigers have a new play-by-play man in their booth, grabbing Jason Benetti from the White Sox.
- The vote for whether the A’s should move to Las Vegas is set for November 14. What stands in the way of that happening?
