Rise and Phight: 11/13/2023

Pat Burrell has a new job, being announced as one of the hitting coaches for Bob Melvin’s new coaching staff in San Francisco. Seems as though he is pretty widely respected as a coach already, so it’s cool that he’s getting a chance to be a coach in the major leagues.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies chase a lot during their series against the Diamondbacks. Is there something they need to change up to get further?
- Dave Dombrowski is a guy you want in charge if you’re looking for a ring as he searches for his third.
- Sorry, folks. Nick Castellanos doesn’t look like he is going anywhere.
MLB news:
- I think of all the places Rhys Hoskins could go, this would rank in the top five of ones I wouldn’t like.
- Looks like the Astros have awoken from their slumber to hire a manager, promoting their bench coach of the past several years.
- This week is the week owners vote on Oakland’s relocation bid to Las Vegas and while it should be rubber stamped.....what if it wasn’t?
- Shota Imanaga is about to be posted this week after some discussion.
