Rise and Phight: 11/16/2023

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies did not add any new players to their 40-man roster ahead of the protection deadline. Their roster will stick at 38.

They traded away Oliver Dunn to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Henry Mendez and infielder Robert Moore. Mendez and Moore do not require 40-man roster spots.

Other roster news includes the MLB non-tender deadline set for Friday, November 17 at 6 p.m. CT.

Here are the following Phillies players that are set for arbitration and their projected salaries from MLB Trade Rumors:

Jeff Hoffman - $2.1 million

Ranger Suárez - $4.7 million

Gregory Soto - $4.9 million

Jake Cave - $1.4 million

Edmundo Sosa - $1.7 million

Dylan Covey - $1.0 million

Garrett Stubbs - $900,000

Alec Bohm - $4.3 million

Jayson Stark of The Athletic, wrote a piece on some of the Phillies’ biggest off-season questions which includes sourced information on Aaron Nola’s free agency, Nick Castellanos’s trade speculation, and their interest in closer Josh Hader.

