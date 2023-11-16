 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 11/16/2023

More Nola news (and Roster stuff)

MLB: General Manager’s Meetings Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the middle of November of a long off-season, there is always going to be a handful of interesting rumors that come out during the week.

There was no Rise and Phight yesterday so some of the links will include news from yesterday.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies did not add any new players to their 40-man roster ahead of the protection deadline. Their roster will stick at 38.

They traded away Oliver Dunn to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Henry Mendez and infielder Robert Moore. Mendez and Moore do not require 40-man roster spots.

Other roster news includes the MLB non-tender deadline set for Friday, November 17 at 6 p.m. CT.

Here are the following Phillies players that are set for arbitration and their projected salaries from MLB Trade Rumors:

  • Jeff Hoffman - $2.1 million
  • Ranger Suárez - $4.7 million
  • Gregory Soto - $4.9 million
  • Jake Cave - $1.4 million
  • Edmundo Sosa - $1.7 million
  • Dylan Covey - $1.0 million
  • Garrett Stubbs - $900,000
  • Alec Bohm - $4.3 million

