Rise and Phight: 11/16/2023

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies did not add any new players to their 40-man roster ahead of the protection deadline. Their roster will stick at 38.
They traded away Oliver Dunn to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Henry Mendez and infielder Robert Moore. Mendez and Moore do not require 40-man roster spots.
Other roster news includes the MLB non-tender deadline set for Friday, November 17 at 6 p.m. CT.
Here are the following Phillies players that are set for arbitration and their projected salaries from MLB Trade Rumors:
- Jeff Hoffman - $2.1 million
- Ranger Suárez - $4.7 million
- Gregory Soto - $4.9 million
- Jake Cave - $1.4 million
- Edmundo Sosa - $1.7 million
- Dylan Covey - $1.0 million
- Garrett Stubbs - $900,000
- Alec Bohm - $4.3 million
Phillies News
- Jayson Stark of The Athletic, wrote a piece on some of the Phillies’ biggest off-season questions which includes sourced information on Aaron Nola’s free agency, Nick Castellanos’s trade speculation, and their interest in closer Josh Hader.
MLB News
- San Diego Padres Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away at the age of 63. He was one of the few owners who were willing to spend regardless of their market size.
- Padres ace Blake Snell and Yankees great Gerrit Cole took home the NL and AL Cy Young awards. Snell is the seventh pitcher ever to win two Cy Young Awards.
- According to Jon Heyman, the Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all interested in Snell.
