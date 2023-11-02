Rise and Phight: 11/2/2023

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions and now the offseason begins in earnest. Congrats to those fans, who now get to celebrate after losing in 2011 in such a horrible fashion.
Phillies news:
- Rhys Hoskins promises to be a topic of conversation in Phillies land. Should he stay or should he go (now)?
- This was a good read. The Phillies were bounced early from the playoffs. What that meant to five fans.
- Speaking of hot topics, over on Hittin’ Season, they discussed Aaron Nola at length and his impending free agency.
MLB news:
- Seems like all that spending in San Diego came at a price. According to this report, the Padres needed a $50 million loan to cover expenses at the end of the season.
- The World Series is baseball’s least watched version of all-time. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise.
- One former A’s executive is asking MLB to reject the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.
