 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 11/2/2023

Congratulations, Rangers

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wild Card Series - Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions and now the offseason begins in earnest. Congrats to those fans, who now get to celebrate after losing in 2011 in such a horrible fashion.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...