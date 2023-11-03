Rise and Phight: 11/3/2023

Well, the offseason is here. There was a flurry of moves yesterday, mostly small things like exercising options, claiming players on waivers and a few trades for cash. The real fun will begin when arbitration decisions have to be made.
It’s coming soon...
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Well the Phillies didn’t win the World Series. Now what the heck are you gonna do?
- You might say that Aaron Nola is the team’s biggest priority. You might want to switch things up with the offense. Nay! The actual biggest priority is closer!
- I’m sure you won’t take too much of this seriously, but this did make me pause in my steps when I read it.
MLB news:
- Nelson Cruz has announced his retirement from a 19 year career. Honestly, I thought he was already retired.
- Max Muncy has an extension in place with the Dodgers, a two year deal to stay in Los Angeles.
- Keith Law has his top fifty free agents this offseason. It’s a pretty weak crop this year.
