Rise and Phight: 11/3/2023

It’s almost time for the damn to break

By Ethan Witte
Well, the offseason is here. There was a flurry of moves yesterday, mostly small things like exercising options, claiming players on waivers and a few trades for cash. The real fun will begin when arbitration decisions have to be made.

It’s coming soon...

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

