Weekend open thread

It’s the weekend and not much is going to happen in terms of baseball. The season is over, free agency is starting on Monday and that’s when the moves will begin. It’ll take a while for the market to set itself, but once it does, then you’ll see some of the big names fall.

The general manager’s meetings happen this weekend, so things will be discussed there. Ralph has a primer about what is going to be talked about, rules to be voted on and all the other things that come with teams getting together in person. Wonder who gets the belt this year for being the cheapest winning team.

If you want something to discuss this year, how about this:

Sooo what do we think about throwing the bag at Yamamoto if Nola doesn’t work out?



Or is Yamamoto plan A? Curious to see his projected contracts https://t.co/izFrnWZo3C — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) November 4, 2023

I know nothing about this dude, so I’m curious what he’ll actually get in terms of guaranteed money.