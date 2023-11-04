 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weekend open thread

Talk amongst yourselves. I’ll give you a topic...

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the weekend and not much is going to happen in terms of baseball. The season is over, free agency is starting on Monday and that’s when the moves will begin. It’ll take a while for the market to set itself, but once it does, then you’ll see some of the big names fall.

The general manager’s meetings happen this weekend, so things will be discussed there. Ralph has a primer about what is going to be talked about, rules to be voted on and all the other things that come with teams getting together in person. Wonder who gets the belt this year for being the cheapest winning team.

If you want something to discuss this year, how about this:

I know nothing about this dude, so I’m curious what he’ll actually get in terms of guaranteed money.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...