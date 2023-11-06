Rise and Phight: 11/6/2023

Free agency is officially open today as the exclusive negotiating period is now closed. No one expected anyone to sign prior to today, or at least, no one higher up on the food chain among free agents. It will be interesting which of the big free agents signs first.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- One of the bigger things the Phillies need to figure out this offseason is where Bryce Harper will play. The answer: why not both?
- The GM Meetings are coming up in Scottsdale. What are the Phillies going to do while their contingent is there?
- Hey! Congratulations to Zack Wheeler for winning his first Gold Glove award as part of the awards named last night.
- I’m sure you’re as surprised as me, but the team declined the option on Scott Kingery. He remains in the organization thought.
MLB news:
- There was a trade! Mark Canha is not going to haunt the Phillies anymore, being sent to Detroit in a minor deal.
- The Marlins hired a president of baseball operations, choosing Peter Bendix from the Rays organization.
- Yoshinobu Yamamato is now officially going to be posted for MLB teams to bid on.
