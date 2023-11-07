 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 11/7/2023

I rarely get surprised anymore, but yesterday was a surprise.

By Ethan Witte
‘Twas a wild day of housekeeping yesterday as teams exercised options, put players on waivers and made claims left and right yesterday. It’s not when you hear about the big names, but boy were there some things happening.

