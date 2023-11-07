Rise and Phight: 11/7/2023

‘Twas a wild day of housekeeping yesterday as teams exercised options, put players on waivers and made claims left and right yesterday. It’s not when you hear about the big names, but boy were there some things happening.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In a move that should shock absolutely no one, the Phillies offered Aaron Nola a qualifying offer and declined to give Rhys Hoskins one.
- So Bob Nightengale believes the Phillies will let Nola walk in free agency and turn to Blake Snell.
MLB news:
- Well, yesterday certainly was a day for managerial moves, wasn’t it? The biggest was the Cubs dumping David Ross in favor of giving a bag to Craig Counsell.
- The Guardians and Mets each have their man now, Cleveland getting someone without experience and New York hiring within the city.
- The finalists for all the major awards were announced yesterday. The Phillies were shut out this year.
- Finally, the best fits for each of the top seven free agents available this winter.
