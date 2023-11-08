Rise and Phight: 11/8/2023

Yesterday was a lot quieter than the day before. The biggest managerial jobs are pretty much closed, though there is a solid roster just waiting for a leader down in Houston. Now is the time where we start begging for real, substantial rumors to head our way.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Aaron Nola is going to be a coveted free agent this offseason. These are the top threats to the Phillies bringing him back to Philadelphia.
- Speaking of which, what’s the latest on the trio of Nola, Hoskins and Harper? These rumors rounded up here.
MLB news:
- Now, we like to mock Ralph around these parts. Usually, he’s pretty wrong with his team predictions, but his numbers are usually pretty good.
- Mike Elias was named the executive of the year for MLB. Hard to argue with the results of his rebuild.
- The A’s are going to keep Mark Kotsay around a little while longer, exercising his 2025 option.
Loading comments...