Bryce Harper is Making the Transition to First Base

Dave Dombrowski confirms the biggest transition of Bryce Harper’s career.

By anthonyesbensen
MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The first big question of the Philadelphia Phillies off-season is answered. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski spoke to the media today and discussed Bryce Harper’s defensive future.

After working on first base during the season, he debuted there in Cleveland on July 21. He made quite the impression going viral on catching a popup in foul ground.

There were certainly some bumps along the way for Harper while he was transitioning. Overall, in 303 innings at first base, he had one Defensive Run Saved and zero Outs Above Average. Nothing spectacular but he was not even close to a disaster.

What will happen with Hoskins is certainly a question everyone has now.

The Phillies will now most likely let Hoskins walk in free agency since Dombrowski confirmed there is nowhere to put him.

