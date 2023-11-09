Rise and Phight: 11/9/2023

Looks like the Phillies might be linked with one of the starters on the market.

The Phillies are interested in Sonny Gray, sources say, and will be a top suitor for him if they do not retain free agent Aaron Nola.



Gray and Philly pitching coach Caleb Cotham are former college teammates and worked well together while Cotham was with the Reds. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2023

What do we think about every single starting pitcher being linked to the Phillies this offseason? On the one hand, it’s a credit to the team. They’re becoming a desired destination for players around the game. They’ve seen how close they are the past two postseasons and players want to be around that kind of environment. On the other hand, it’s doubtful the Phillies are actually interested in every single arm that is available. One or more of them are of no interest to the Phillies, but we’ll never know until all the dust has settled.

The Rhys Hoskins era, which started with such a bang, has come to a sad and sudden conclusion.

There were quite a few promotions in the organization yesterday. You’d have to think Preston Mattingly is going to be poached soon.

