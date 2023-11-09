 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 11/9/2023

All the pitchers want to come to Philadelphia

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Three Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Looks like the Phillies might be linked with one of the starters on the market.

What do we think about every single starting pitcher being linked to the Phillies this offseason? On the one hand, it’s a credit to the team. They’re becoming a desired destination for players around the game. They’ve seen how close they are the past two postseasons and players want to be around that kind of environment. On the other hand, it’s doubtful the Phillies are actually interested in every single arm that is available. One or more of them are of no interest to the Phillies, but we’ll never know until all the dust has settled.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...