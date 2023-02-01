 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/1/2023

What does the final roster look like?

By Ethan Witte
New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It might be time for another roster projection guess, but I’m fairly certain we all know at least 24, or maybe even 25, of the players that will be on it when Texas opens its doors to the Phillies in April. There looks to be a battle or two still left on the docket, especially if someone like Dalton Guthrie doesn’t look good against the opposition during spring games. That positional flexibility is sweet though...

