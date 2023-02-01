Rise and Phight: 2/1/2023

It might be time for another roster projection guess, but I’m fairly certain we all know at least 24, or maybe even 25, of the players that will be on it when Texas opens its doors to the Phillies in April. There looks to be a battle or two still left on the docket, especially if someone like Dalton Guthrie doesn’t look good against the opposition during spring games. That positional flexibility is sweet though...
On to the links
Phillies news:
- Optimism for the team has never been higher thanks to the World Series run that was unexpected.
- Matt Winkelman has begun his prospect rankings, something I’m sure you’re all very curious about. I’ll just link the homepage and you can go from there.
MLB news:
- The Marlins made another deal, picking up the recently DFA’ed Matt Barnes and cash for Richard Bleier.
- Dexter Fowler has finally retired after 14 major league seasons. I’ll remember him for the vitriol he got from Cubs fans for signing with Cardinals.
- For you video game connoisseurs, Jazz Chisholm has been chosen as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. Great choice.
- It’s time to grade each team’s offseason activity. You might like the grade for the Phillies.
Loading comments...