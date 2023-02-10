 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/10/2023

Go Birds!

By Ethan Witte
2022 World Baseball Classic Qualifier Game Four: Argentina v. Panama Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

World Baseball Classic rosters were announced yesterday, and the Phillies have eight players on various squads. Their starting catcher, shortstop and left fielder are on the U.S. team while others populate role playing positions. It’s going to be a great event.

Oh....Eagles 31, Chiefs 16. Go Birds.

On to the links.

