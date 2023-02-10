Rise and Phight: 2/10/2023

World Baseball Classic rosters were announced yesterday, and the Phillies have eight players on various squads. Their starting catcher, shortstop and left fielder are on the U.S. team while others populate role playing positions. It’s going to be a great event.
Oh....Eagles 31, Chiefs 16. Go Birds.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember yesterday when we had thoughts on all the position players? How about thoughts about all the pitchers!
- Matt Winkelman concluded his discussion of the team’s prospects. You’ll never guess who was the top choice.
- Aaron Nola, if he makes to free agency that is, is about to get paid handsomely by someone.
MLB news:
- Looks like MLB is about to takeover the local broadcasts of most of the Bally Sports owned broadcasts.
- Yu Darvish has a new extension with the Padres for six years, $108 million. Don’t know how much bearing that has on the Phillies’ own extension candidate.
- Kyle Tucker lost his arbitration case against the Astros. He’ll make $5 million in 2023 instead of $7.5 million.
