Rise and Phight: 2/13/2023

Are we allowed to say “it’s baseball season” now that the Super Bowl is over?
Not to be one of those guys, but I mean, it is baseball season. No more Pro Bowl after the big one, so football has officially entered offseason mode. Now, we get to wait for popping catcher’s mitts, balls cracking off of bats and all those other wonderful baseball sounds.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Yes, the Super Bowl is over, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t LVII reasons to get excited for Clearwater!
- Jose Alvarado and the team avoided an arbitration hearing, settling for $3.45 million for 2023, closer to Alvarado’s submitted number than the team’s.
MLB news:
- This is interesting. MLB is going to experiment with letting pitchers call their own signals during a game.
- How’s about a challenge trade to shake up your weekend? The Marlins and A’s exchanged disappointing former top picks.
- The Astros’ new GM took a page from his old team, locking up a core member of the young rotation to an extension that is pretty team friendly.
- The Diamondbacks continue to make savvy moves, signing Andrew Chafin and are starting to look more interesting this season.
