Rise and Phight: 2/14/2023

We’ve talked about this before, how the Phillies don’t have a player with the last name of “Love” in their rich history, but they do have a Lynn Lovenguth! The don’t have anyone named “Valentine” in their background either, but one of the better, underrated outfielders of the late 70’s, Ellis Valentine, did get 323 plate appearances in his career against the Phillies, hitting .308/.341/.531 against them. That’s about as close as we can get on today’s holiday.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: