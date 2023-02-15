Rise and Phight: 2/15/2023

All over social media, you saw it happening. Teams were giving people the pictures of players having catch, maybe taking a swing or two, enjoying each other and the sunshine.
Yes, spring training has arrived.
It’s always fun at this point. It’ll continue to be fun until we hit about mid-March when everything gets kind of boring, but let’s enjoy it now. Pitchers and catchers! Woo!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- A smattering of roster notes are here as things start to heat up for camp.
- In case you didn’t see it (and judging by our numbers, you didn’t), here is John Stolnis with the storylines that will dominate spring training for the Phillies.
MLB news:
- Looks like the emphasis of the game (now that pitch clocks are here) is going to be on enforcing balks more often.
- Hey, the new bases made their debut yesterday. Surely you’ve seen the pictures. One manager called them a “pizza box.”
- If you think the ban on the shift is going to help the game, I think you should read this about how exciting it’ll make the game.
- Randal Grichuk will miss about six weeks after having surgery to repair a sport hernia.
- Michael Wacha finally has a home, agreeing to a one year deal with the Padres that will push them further into the second luxury tax bracket.
