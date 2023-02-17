Phillies extend yet another member of their bullpen, keeping Alvarado for three more years

The Phillies wrapped up another member of their bullpen to a multi-year extension, this time looking to the port side of the mound.

The Phillies have signed left-handed reliever José Alvarado to a three-year contract extension, taking him through 2025 with a club option for 2026, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 17, 2023

By now, you know the story of Alvarado, how he overcame his struggles with throwing strikes by combining a new pitch to his repertoire in the cutter to the help of a mental skills coach while in Lehigh Valley. His demotion does constitute a line demarcation when it comes to his season last year.

Prior to May 27 demotion: 13 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 10 BB, 17 K, 7.62 ERA

After the May 27 demotion: 38 IP, 22 H, 10 R, 14 BB, 64 K, 1.66 ERA

It’s rather staggering when the numbers are laid out in front of you. While there might be a pause to hand over this many guaranteed years to someone who really has only been consistent for half a season, the Phillies must see something in him that they feel is sustainable, a belief I happen to share.

For now, the team now has three relievers signed, sealed and delivered next year in Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez and Matt Strahm, as well as three more in Gregory Soto, Connor Brogdon and Andrew Bellatti that they control the rights to for at least the next two seasons (three in the case of Brogdon and Bellatti). That’s some cost certainty if I ever saw it.