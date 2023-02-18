 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/18/2023

When are the games going to start?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: FEB 17 Phillies Spring Training Workout Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It hasn’t even been a week and I’m already ready for games to start for baseball. It could be me, but while these reports and pictures and videos are great, there is nothing like watching baseball games to really get the juices flowing. Luckily, the first Phillies game is in a week. The first televised game will be a bit longer than that.

