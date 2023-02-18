Rise and Phight: 2/18/2023

It hasn’t even been a week and I’m already ready for games to start for baseball. It could be me, but while these reports and pictures and videos are great, there is nothing like watching baseball games to really get the juices flowing. Luckily, the first Phillies game is in a week. The first televised game will be a bit longer than that.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- With all of the news about extensions for members of the bullpen, it’s nice to see that the team and Aaron Nola have begun talking about an extension already.
- Just why does the team think Jose Alvarado was worth the extra few years added to his 2023 deal?
- This quotes in this piece by Scott Lauber are going to circulate far and wide today on the social media platforms.
MLB news:
- In case you were wondering, Manny Machado is opting out of his deal once the season is done. Smart man.
- The Athletics have chosen their site in Las Vegas should they decide to move there. Personally, I hope they stay in Oakland and work something out there.
- It’s time that MLB begin to start their own path toward bringing the games directly to the consumer.
