Rise and Phight: 2/19/2022

It felt like the day’s news centered around Trea Turner yesterday, something bound to happen when you sign a player to a $300 million contract. It’s how spring training works. Teams sort of make a player available and everyone rushes to talk to him about everything. It just means we need gameplay to come back soon.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When talking about the lineup, Rob Thomson kept coming back to Trea Turner as the leadoff hitter.
- Speaking of Turner, yesterday’s batting practice display introduced him to Clearwater and local auto repair businesses.
- Craig Kimbrel is trying to adapt to a flexible new role he’ll have to assume now that he’s no longer the anointed closer.
MLB news:
- That news about Manny Machado opting out of his contract? That was due to a deadline he set on the team to change things up.
- Teoscar Hernandez lost his arbitration case yesterday to the Mariners, meaning he’ll make $14 million in 2023.
Loading comments...