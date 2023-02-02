Rise and Phight: 2/2/2023

When was the last time we saw so many Phillies topping top ten lists by position? If you’ve been following the MLB Network shows, you’ve seen them slowly revealing their top players by position. The Phillies have been well represented thus far. From what we’ve seen:
- SS - Trea Turner (1st)
- C - J.T. Realmuto (1st)
- 1B - Rhys Hoskins (10th)
- RF - Bryce Harper (3rd)
- LF - Kyle Schwarber (3rd)
- SP - Zack Wheeler (6th)
Strangely, Aaron Nola was not ranked, but if the list went to 15, he would definitely have been included. It’s just a weird time that they have so many player considered to be among the best at their position.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As spring training approaches, these are five important storylines for the team as they head to Clearwater.
- The Mets continue their attempt to replicate the success the Phillies have had of late, grabbing Pat McCarthy as the voice of their radio booth.
MLB news:
- Since it’s prospect ranking season, let’s take a look at what Kiley McDaniel thinks about his top 100 prospects.
- YouTube TV has dropped MLB TV as part of their package as they continue squabbling over carriage rights, just as spring training starts to near.
- MLB wants to expand, but there are lot of questions to it that need answering. Here is a good look at a lot of those questions.
