Rise and Phight: 2/2/2023

When was the last time we saw so many Phillies topping top ten lists by position? If you’ve been following the MLB Network shows, you’ve seen them slowly revealing their top players by position. The Phillies have been well represented thus far. From what we’ve seen:

SS - Trea Turner (1st)

C - J.T. Realmuto (1st)

1B - Rhys Hoskins (10th)

RF - Bryce Harper (3rd)

LF - Kyle Schwarber (3rd)

SP - Zack Wheeler (6th)

Strangely, Aaron Nola was not ranked, but if the list went to 15, he would definitely have been included. It’s just a weird time that they have so many player considered to be among the best at their position.

