Rise and Phight: 2/21/2023

Yesterday’s news of the day was Edmundo Sosa getting reps in center field. Now, with the trade of Matt Vierling to the Tigers, this kind of move might be embraced by a team that looks like they love versatility on their bench. But with Daulton Guthrie already on the roster, one might question the sanity of the experiment with Sosa. After all, he’s going to be expected to get the lion’s share of defensive replacement duties with the occasional start here and there.
That’s just it though, the versatility. There is nothing wrong with having players able to play in different spots on the field. Heck, they’re even trying out Darick Hall in the corner outfield spots. How do you think that’s going to go? No, having Sosa get some work in center field is good for everyone. The team has another tool in its kit to use if needed, Sosa makes himself more indispensable and everyone goes home happy.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- How is the team ready to push Andrew Painter so far, so young? It’s taken about five years of trust building to get here.
- The new rules are coming and here are three players that it could have a direct influence on for the Phillies.
- Outside of those, there are three players in camp that look very intriguing, even if they all won’t be on the major league roster to start.
MLB news:
- If you’ve noticed an unusual number of arbitration cases being lost by players, you aren’t alone. This year, there looks like there is a battle brewing about the process.
- Elvis Andrus finally has a home, signing a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox.
- Corbin Carroll is showing up atop top prospect lists to start the year and the Diamondbacks want to make sure he doesn’t get too expensive too quickly.
- Sandy Alderson is no longer the Mets’ team president, shifting to an advisory role officially.
