Rise and Phight: 2/22/23

I didn’t really realize that the World Baseball Classic is sneaking up on us, starting in earnest in two weeks. What started out as an every three year event has been dormant for the past six thanks to the pandemic, but it kicks into high gear soon enough.
Trivia: who was the first MVP of the WBC? Your hint - he was also the MVP of the second iteration of the tournament.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- On the first day of full squad workouts, it was two pitchers - a starter and a reliever - that stood out the most.
- The bench for the Phillies is going to be quite important. Josh Harrison promises to play a significant part in it.
- The trio of pitchers that promise to be a big part of the team’s future is staying together. And cooking together.
MLB news:
- Luke Voit has a new home, ending our long national nightmare about where he’d fit in 2023.
- As this spring continues to be the one where owners are mad that some are spending, it’s nice to hear one mid-market owner come out and actually say he wants to win.
- Shohei Ohtani’s agent spoke about his impending free agency. Next winter promises to be even nuttier than this one.
