From the horse’s mouth: 2013 trivia!

Around this time last year, I decided to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Phillies’ 2012 season by holding 2012 Week, in which I looked back at that year. The response - as it is towards most of the things I write - was lackluster, as apparently most people like to look back on seasons in which the Phillies succeed, rather than seasons in which they are largely disappointing and end a five-year streak of playoff appearances.

Undaunted by the tepid response (and because there’s not all that much to write about in February), since the calendar says it is now 2023, I shall now similarly turn the clock back a decade and take a look at the year 2013, and the Phillies season which took place within it.

The Phillies have scored 52 runs in their last 14 games, including an 18 inning game. The Red Sox have scored 54 runs in their last 4 games. — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) September 7, 2013

You may not remember all that much about 2013, and you probably don’t remember all that much about the 2013 Phillies. Many of those playoff-free years tend to blend together, and it’s hard to remember which year was the ever-so-brief Dom Brown “breakout” season, and which was the year when Jonathan Papelbon got traded and subsequently tried to choke out Bryce Harper.

Let’s start off by seeing how much you remember about the year 2013 and the 2013 Phillies. Provide answers in the comments. My general policy with these trivia questions is: Please don’t confirm or reject anyone’s answers until everyone has had a chance, and yes, you can look up the answers if you want, but where’s the fun in that?