Rise and Phight: 2/23/23

By the late afternoon on Saturday, we’ll already have two Phillies games for us to overreact to. There are split-squad games at 1:05 that day, with the Yankees visiting Clearwater (televised on NBCSP), and a contingent visiting the Tigers in Lakeland.
The Phils’ Spring Training TV schedule: https://nbcsports.com/philadelphia/phillies/phillies-2023-spring-training-tv-schedule-how-watch-times-more
Radio schedule:
- on 94 WIP: 2/25, 2/26, 3/4, 3/5, 3/11, 3/12, 3/18, 3/19, 3/24
- on MLB.com: 3/6, 3/15, 3/21, 3/22, 3/27
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kyle Schwarber says it’s a new year, so time for a new team song.
- Bryson Stott rewatched every postseason game, and is determined to improve against fastballs ($).
- Fangraphs.com published their top 100 prospect list (112 in fact), and it includes the three top Phils pitching prospects.
- CBS Sports also came out with their top 50 prospects, and that also includes all three pitchers.
- With the change in Rule 5 pick Noah Song’s military status, he’ll get a shot to compete in Phils’ spring training, but it remains to be seen how much he can ramp up in the limited time he has.
- Phils hitters got a chance to face pitching phenom Andrew Painter, and came away impressed.
MLB news:
- MLB is monitoring the uncertain situation at Diamond Sports Group, parent of broadcaster Bally Sports.
- College baseball is abuzz about an ambidextrous freshman pitcher making his first start.
By now you’ve probably heard of the switch-pitching Jurrangelo Cijntje. Well today he got his first career start and it’s pretty mind blowing to see a freshman punching guys out at 90+ from both sides.— SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) February 22, 2023
7 Ks over 4.0 IP allowing just 1 H.
: @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/8ahm8PIyK0
Loading comments...