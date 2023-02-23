Rise and Phight: 2/23/23

By the late afternoon on Saturday, we’ll already have two Phillies games for us to overreact to. There are split-squad games at 1:05 that day, with the Yankees visiting Clearwater (televised on NBCSP), and a contingent visiting the Tigers in Lakeland.

The Phils’ Spring Training TV schedule: https://nbcsports.com/philadelphia/phillies/phillies-2023-spring-training-tv-schedule-how-watch-times-more

Radio schedule:

- on 94 WIP: 2/25, 2/26, 3/4, 3/5, 3/11, 3/12, 3/18, 3/19, 3/24

- on MLB.com: 3/6, 3/15, 3/21, 3/22, 3/27

On to the links.

MLB news:

MLB is monitoring the uncertain situation at Diamond Sports Group, parent of broadcaster Bally Sports.

College baseball is abuzz about an ambidextrous freshman pitcher making his first start.