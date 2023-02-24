Rise and Phight: 2/24/2023

There are going to be baseball games played today. It may not be the Phillies, but at this point, who cares! I’m sure you can find somewhere that is playing the games on television, though with the recent issues Diamond Sports has been having, I’m not even sure that’s a given.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper looks like he’ll arrive in Clearwater soon. He’s already “dry swinging”, which is usually just a tease.
- More on Noah Song, whose talent the Phillies think is worth the gamble they are taking on him.
- He’s one of the forgotten now, but Scott Kingery has changed his swing and it showed up yesterday.
MLB news:
- More rules enforcement. MLB is going to be cracking down on the sticky stuff yet again. Good luck with that.
- The economics of baseball are about to change forever thanks to the failure of regular television.
- Tim Anderson would like a contract extension with the White Sox. Please and thank you.
