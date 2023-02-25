 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/25/2023

It’s game day today!

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: FEB 21 Phillies Spring Training Workout Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yes, your prayers have been answered.

The Phillies - the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies - play a baseball game today.

Not just one game, no sir. They have a split squad, which means there will be two games.

And one of them, you get to watch!

It’s a good day.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...