Rise and Phight: 2/25/2023

Yes, your prayers have been answered.
The Phillies - the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies - play a baseball game today.
Not just one game, no sir. They have a split squad, which means there will be two games.
And one of them, you get to watch!
It’s a good day.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kody Clemens has a really famous baseball dad. He wants to make sure that mentality his father had is channeled through him.
- Noah Song has missed five years of baseball. He hopes to make that time up in the next three weeks.
- The team’s 26-and-under score here is low, but who cares?
MLB news:
- The pitch clock made its debut yesterday and Manny Machado found himself falling victim to it right away.
- Now Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to leave the sports broadcasting business. It’s a whole new world out there.
- Lots of notes here from Jon Heyman, including the nugget that Sixto Sanchez won’t be ready until the summer.
Loading comments...