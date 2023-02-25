 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 2/25: Yankees at Phillies (SS)

Put the word out: we back up

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies Workouts Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Yankees:

And in case you were interested in the other game as well:

Let’s talk about it.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...