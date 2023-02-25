Gamethread 2/25: Yankees at Phillies (SS)

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Spring has sprung and we've got BASEBALL#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/aelkSxVDkb — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 25, 2023

For the Yankees:

And in case you were interested in the other game as well:

How we line up in Lakeland for today's split squad action ⬇️#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/xNQjVeOtz5 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 25, 2023

Let’s talk about it.