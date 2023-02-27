 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/27/2023

No more Manny on the market next offseason

By Ethan Witte
Well, here is some news you probably didn’t know about.

If you were wondering why Rhys Hoskins hasn’t played yet, it’s because he had offseason meniscus surgery and the team is taking it slow. Probably good news that the team didn’t announce anything as it would have called for a whole new round of “should they tender him a contract?” thinkpieces and we’d have all gone insane from them.

He’s fine and he’ll be fine this year and probably hit 40 home runs in his platform year before free agency.

On to the links.

