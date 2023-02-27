2023 Phillies season preview

The time has come.

Defending one’s territory can come at a price. For the Phillies, the hope this year is that, at the minimum, they can make a return trip to the playoffs in a National League that looks as though it is still without a clear cut favorite to represent the league in the World Series. The best part for the Phillies is that there seems to be a clear divide between the top seven teams in the league, the ones with an actual realistic chance at making the postseason, and the next eight teams that look to be on the outside looking in.

For The Good Phight, we will be previewing the team as they prepare to defend their National League crown. We’ll look at different positions on the roster, prospects on the rise and the things that might cause a potential downfall for them this season. Keep checking back as we add more and more content to this stream, your one stop shop for all things season preview.