Rise and Phight: 2/28/2023

Aaron Nola started yesterday’s game and looked quite good, ramping up the hope that the team will sign him to an extension prior to the season starting.

However, with Manny Machado inked for the next eleven years, suddenly Nola looks like the second best available option the free agent market next year. Why would he take an extension now when he can make a whole lot more money over the winter?

There is the injury factor, of course. Signing now means he’s gonna get paid a lot of money even if something happens to him as opposed to scaring teams off of investing in damaged goods. There’s also the personality factor where Nola might just be comfortable in Philadelphia and wants to give them every chance to keep him. I’m just wondering, at this point, why he wouldn’t just head to the market.

