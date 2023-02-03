Rise and Phight: 2/3/2023

Six more weeks of winter.
Thanks alot, Phil.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Apparently, yesterday was truck day as the supplies the team requires for Spring Training departed for Clearwater.
- Another publication that sees what some don’t just yet: Andrew Painter looks like a major league ace.
- Before Trea Turner was a $300 million player, he was cutting his teeth at N.C. State as their shortstop.
MLB news:
- More and more teams are looking to sell tickets to the “younger generation” by doing it Netflix-style.
- Reading this story about Malachi Moore, I think he just might become my new favorite umpire.
- Luis Arraez has won his arbitration case against the Marlins. He’ll take home $6.1 million in 2023.
- The Dodgers spoke yesterday about Trevor Bauer yesterday for the first time since releasing him.
