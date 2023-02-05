This Week in 1983: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the NL pennant winners

If a team wins a National League pennant, but does it without flair or winning the World Series, does it really make a memorable group?

In this series, we aim to look back at that 1983 pennant winning team, one that feels forgotten in the team’s history. Rare do you hear people talk about that particular roster with any kind of reverence or awe, instead, using as a checkpoint in their memories about how the team did. We’ll look back at the weeks that were, at some key players that contributed that season and important moves that put the team in position to win their second world championship in four years, ultimately to fall short of that goal.

Should you wish to contribute, write a FanPost about your memories of that team. We’d love to hear about what you remember from that year. Let’s not let them fall by the wayside. Instead, let’s bring back the memories of that team.