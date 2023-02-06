 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 2/6/2023

It’s the final week of having no baseball

By Ethan Witte
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the final week of the offseason where there will be no baseball activity of any kind.

Next week, pitchers and catcher report for most of the league. It might feel a bit earlier than usual, but that could be because of the World Baseball Classic and teams wanting to get their players in before they head right back out. For the Phillies, it’ll be a chance for some of the younger players to show what they can do while the veterans are away.

But that’s next week.

This week, we have to slog through the nothingness that is this week of February.

On to the links.

