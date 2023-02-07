 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/7/2023

The Phillies have good announcers.

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies play by play announcer Tom McCarthy. During the media session before the start of the Phillies winter banquet at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Wyomissing January 22, 2019. Photo by Ben Hasty Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

This profile on Scott Franzke really shows how lucky the Phillies have been with play by play announcers. No one is going to compare to Harry Kalas, but with Franzke on the radio and Tom McCarthy on the television, the team and fans have been blessed. There are certain segments who do not care for McCarthy and I’m not here to tell you whether you should or shouldn’t like him, but as for me, I have no qualms with him. He calls a good game. Franzke’s call of the playoffs just made those games that much more exciting.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...