Rise and Phight: 2/7/2023

This profile on Scott Franzke really shows how lucky the Phillies have been with play by play announcers. No one is going to compare to Harry Kalas, but with Franzke on the radio and Tom McCarthy on the television, the team and fans have been blessed. There are certain segments who do not care for McCarthy and I’m not here to tell you whether you should or shouldn’t like him, but as for me, I have no qualms with him. He calls a good game. Franzke’s call of the playoffs just made those games that much more exciting.
- Keith Law has ranked his version of the Phillies prospects, going against the grain with some of them.
- The Phillies lost a reliever to the Mets, San Coonrod getting claimed off of waivers by New York.
- The 2023 schedule is going to be very different from what we have seen in the past.
- As MLB hires ten new umpires, they’ll face more changes than ever before with the new rules for 2023.
- Steve Cohen is merely abiding by the rules that this fellow owners have set for the game.
- The Angelos family is done suing each other. Which is something considering they’re dealing with Baltimore to update the area surrounding their stadium.
- Remember when Carlos Beltran got fired by the Mets for being involved in the cheating scandal? Apparently, those hard feelings are gone as Beltran has been hired for a front office position.
