Rise and Phight: 2/8/2023

The team grabbed another arm to add to the growing list of bullpen depth that will be needed during the season.

Longtime Red Sox lefty Kyle Hart has a minor league deal with the Phillies, source says. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 7, 2023

Hart isn’t going to wow anyone with his stuff or his numbers. His best season arguably was in 2019, where in 156 innings across two levels of the minors, he posted a 3.52 ERA in 27 games, 24 of which were starts. It’s been steadily downhill when it comes to stuff the past few seasons, last year being one of his worst professionally. The Phillies are swopping in to give him a minor league deal as they continue to pad the upper level minor leagues with pitchers that can go up and down to the majors with ease as well as ones that can come up and likely go unclaimed should they be exposed to waivers.

It’s a long season, man.

