Rise and Phight: 2/9/2023

Well, this is probably the last day for a while that anyone will be even remotely thinking about the Phillies. As you may have heard, the Eagles play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday and most of the area’s attention is on that right now.
It’s fine. The Phillies had their turn in October, so it’s only fair they show the same courtesy to their brethren across the street.
Go Birds.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- MLB Trade Rumors took a good, long look at all of the fifth starter options the Phillies have right now.
- Want some random thoughts about each position player that is headed to Clearwater? Of course you do.
- Kevin Long helped Kyle Schwarber attack left handed hitters. He’s trying to replicate that with Brandon Marsh.
MLB news:
- A trade! A trade! Just kidding. It’s still a trade, but you’ve probably never heard of the players involved.
- One of the candidates for the Brewers rotation looks like he is behind schedule to start spring training.
- Ken Giles held a showcase for interested teams. He’ll probably get a solid deal from someone.
