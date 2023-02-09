 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 2/9/2023

Almost time for the weekend where everyone forgets about the Phillies

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Well, this is probably the last day for a while that anyone will be even remotely thinking about the Phillies. As you may have heard, the Eagles play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday and most of the area’s attention is on that right now.

It’s fine. The Phillies had their turn in October, so it’s only fair they show the same courtesy to their brethren across the street.

Go Birds.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...